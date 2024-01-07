GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Using untapped resources for fishmeal production can create a boom, say boat owners

January 07, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A recent paper published by scientists at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) recommending tapping of the largely untapped ribbon fish variety pearly hairtail in the south-eastern Arabian Sea for the reduction industry (fishmeal production) has urged boat owners to seek support from the government to harvest the resource to the benefit of the fishing industry and the State’s economy.

Their plentiful availability and lack of commercial exploitation now offers a new opportunity for deep-sea trawlers. All Kerala Fishing Boat Owners’ Association general secretary Joseph Kalapurackal said tapping the resource would “open an industrial boom” and the CMFRI should come forward to help catch the fish by fishermen who were naturally well-equipped.

The techniques and economics of the fisheries are suited to the conditions now. However, the boat owners want the government not to impose road cess on diesel bought by fishing boats. The present road cess was a “paradox as boats do not use roads”, said Mr. Kalapurackal.

The fisherfolk live hand to mouth and pay market rate on fuel without any subsidies. There is no insurance protection for fishing vessels and workers as the insurance companies charge exorbitant premiums which the fishermen cannot afford. Hence, the Union government could come forward with a reasonable insurance premium covering total and partial losses, he added.

The boat owners also want the government to come out with a uniform law relating to deep sea fishing for the coastal States, protecting the interests of small vessels.

The CMFRI paper said pearly hairtails were encountered between 200- and 600-metre depth. Besides boosting fisheries operations economically, the harvesting of the resource could also considerably reduce the dependence of fishmeal factories on juveniles of commercially important resources.

Pearly hairtails are overlooked by commercial fisheries because they present a cumbersome process for cleaning. They are also found in deeper waters beyond the conventional fishing grounds of territorial waters.

