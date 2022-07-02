Using images and sounds for the benefit of autistic children

Kochi Metro Short Film Fest and Welcare College of Nursing join hands for a visual literacy project

Actor Raveendran is a firm believer of the power of visual language in moving the hearts and minds of individuals. A keen follower of the various trends emerging in the world of sounds and images, he is now actively involved in a project that aims to impart visual literacy to the student community.

On Saturday, the actor joined hands with his friends in the film industry to organise a workshop on visual literacy for the benefit of autistic children.

“This is a special project to use visual literacy for stepping up the skills and capabilities of autistic children. Through this effort, we are trying to develop their ability to interpret, use and appreciate sounds and images. This would enhance their communication and learning skills,” he said.

The initiative for autistic children is a joint venture of the Kochi Metro Short Film Fest and Welcare College of Nursing, Mulanthuruthy. “The nursing students will be involved in the interactive process with the children on a regular basis. They will encourage the children to bring out their artistic capabilities. We plan to train the children in photography and filmmaking in the next phase,” he said.

Actor Tovino Thomas inaugurated the workshop. Mecartin, chairman of Malayalam Cine Technicians’ Association, and Maniyanpilla Raju, actor and vice president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, attended.