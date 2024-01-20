Using available built-up space can give big boost to MSMEs, says Minister

January 20, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Law, Industries, and Coir P. Rajeeve has said that the possibilities of utilising vertical and vacant spaces available in already existing buildings should be explored to foster micro and small enterprises. For instance, he said, if a room was vacant in a residential unit, it could be used for the operation of an enterprise with an additional, not exorbitant, charge being imposed for utilising the space in such a manner. The availability of ready space would help the government’s efforts to boost micro, small and medium enterprises, he added.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the seventh edition of Home Expo organised by The Hindu at LuLu Mall atrium, Edappally.

Expo ends today

The Hindu Home Expo, open between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., will conclude on Sunday. The opening day saw enthusiastic response from potential home-buyers, the organisers said.

Organised with a view to providing affordable housing solutions and giving a boost to the real estate sector, the expo features more than 100 properties — including apartments and villas — located in almost all parts of Kochi by leading builders. Homes ranging in the price tag from ₹40 lakh to ₹4 crore are showcased at the expo, according to the organisers. The event is being conducted under the auspices of the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) and presented by CERA Sanitarywares Ltd. SBI is the powered-by sponsor.

Apart from builders, the expo has seen participation by top banks in the country, which are offering reduced interest rates and reputed home interior companies which facilitate buyers’ access to total home solutions under one roof. Visitors have travel arrangements to go for site visits from the expo venue if desired.

The participating builders include Asset Homes, Confident Group, Fynday Homes, Provident, RedPorch Nest, Skyline Builders, Nanma by Meeran, and Varma Homes. Banks participating in the expo are SBI and Canara Bank. Home Interior companies that are part of the expo are CERA, D’Life Home Interiors, Liva Kitchens and Interiors, and Wood and Us.

Mr. Rajeeve said the State government was giving a big push to SMEs, removing hurdles on their way, opening a single-window clearance system and creating an ecosystem for new investments. The Year of Enterprises 2022-23 efforts, which targeted one lakh new enterprises during the year, exceeded the target well ahead of the end of the financial year.

A total of 1,39,840 new enterprises were registered during 2022-23 with an investment of ₹8,421 crore and generated employment for more than three lakh people. The Year of Enterprises campaign is into its second year in 2023-24, and with three months to go, 75,353 units have been newly registered involving an investment of ₹5,098 crore, generating employment for 1.58 lakh people.

At another level, the growth of the MSME sector in the State is reflected in the loan offtake. The Minister said the bank authorities monitoring the loan offtake for MSMEs had reported a loan outgo of ₹81,000 crore up to December 31.

Meanwhile, the latest data from K-RERA showed that property development market in the State had picked up momentum during the calendar year 2023. According to the Authority, 2023 saw the registration of 15,14,746 sq.m. of built-up space across the State. Of this, 17,103 sq.m. are commercial space. During the year, 8,587 units were sold. The year also saw the registration of ₹6,800 crore worth new projects.

