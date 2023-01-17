User fee will be made mandatory for availing services of local bodies, says M.B. Rajesh

January 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The government is planning a comprehensive legal framework to make payment of user fee mandatory for availing various services offered by local bodies, according to Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh.

“Collection of non-biodegradable waste from the doorstep by the Haritha Karma Sena will not be effective unless user fee is implemented. In panchayats, the monthly user fee is ₹50. The opposition from a section of waste generators that they will not pay ₹1.75 daily as user fee cannot be accepted,” he said at a media interaction here on Tuesday.

On the recent social media campaign alleging that the collection of user fee for availing the services of Haritha Karma Sena lacked legal backing, the Minister said local bodies had been told to lodge police complaints against such misleading campaigns that were aimed at tarnishing the valuable services rendered by green volunteers. The Haritha Karma Sena was constituted as per the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, he said.

Mr. Rajesh said as many as 10 sewage treatment plants (STPs) would be commissioned by May 31, 2023, while the government planned to set up 28 faecal sludge treatment plants in the next two years. Though the National Green Tribunal had exempted the State from paying environment compensation for gaps in waste management, Kerala had to submit the action taken report in the next six months, he said.

The Minister said a global expo on waste management technologies showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in the sector would be held at Marine Drive here from February 4 to 6. Organised by the Suchitwa Mission, the event is expected to instill awareness about the need for effective waste management among the public and to clear their doubts on various treatment solutions.