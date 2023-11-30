User fee collection by Haritha Karma Sena yet to pick up pace in panchayats

November 30, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The collection of user fee for doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste offered by the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) is yet to pick up pace in panchayats in Ernakulam.

The Local Self-Government department (LSGD) had issued an order in January making user fee payment mandatory as part of the programme to make the State ‘waste-free’ by 2024. However, nearly after 10 months, the panchayats have not been able to make progress in stepping up coverage of households and commercial establishments remitting user fee to avail the services of the HKS, according to the Nava Keralam Mission.

Seven panchayats, including Vazhakkulam, Parakadavu, Vengola, Koovapadi, Payipra, Karukutty, and Kuttampuzha, are lagging behind in improving coverage of households and shops brought under the purview of user fee payment. The overall user fee payment, including in the Kochi Corporation, municipalities, and panchayats in the district, is around 55% against the estimated 30% cloaked in May.

Eloor leads the list of municipalities that had expanded the doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste by HKS volunteers. Angamaly, Muvattuzha, and Kothamangalam have stepped up coverage, compared to the performance in May. However, the collection of plastic waste from households has not gained momentum as expected in these municipalities, according to the assessment by the LSGD.

Official data showed that the total user fee collection has gone up from ₹2.9 crore in May to ₹4.5 crore in October. Chottanikkara, Edavanakkad and Amballoor panchayats had scaled up their performance by achieving around 90% coverage. In the Kochi Corporation, about 90% of the households and commercial units are paying user fee, it said.

The panchayats that are trailing in reaching the expected target pointed out that there was reluctance among a section of families and traders to pay a fee of ₹50 monthly to avail the services of the HKS. The LSGD has asked local bodies to carry out awareness programmes among the public to improve the coverage.