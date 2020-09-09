Kochi

Use only Indian tugs, govt. tells ports

The Union Ministry of Shipping has directed all major ports to procure or charter tug boats made in India to comply with the ‘Make in India’ order.

A communication from the government said that the Ministry aimed at promoting the Indian shipbuilding industry and also having discussions with some countries for “Make in India” sshipbuilding.

The government was taking action to revive old shipyards and promote shipbuilding in India. It was a step towards bolstering the revival of Indian shipbuilding and a big move towards “AatmaNirbhar Shipping”, the communication said. The government would try to create an ecosystem for shipbuilding, ship repair, ship recycling, and flagging in India.

