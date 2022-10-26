Use of square mesh cod-ends evokes mixed response from fishermen

Fishers complain of non-availability of new gear, poor catch; Puthuvype fisherman says its use helped him save fuel

The use of square mesh cod-ends in trawl boats is taking the slow route to acceptance, with fishermen apparently complaining that the use of the gear will result in poor catch even as fishing operations are turning out to be more costly by the day.

However, N.S. Suresh, the lone user of square mesh cod-ends from Puthuvype, claimed that he had used square mesh cod-ends throughout last year resulting in savings in diesel as cod-ends reduced net drag through water. He also said that juvenile catch had dwindled by around 30% with the use of the new gear.

A cod-end is the end of the trawling net where the fish caught in the net is aggregated. The current cod-ends are diamond mesh, which, scientists say, provide little or no scope for juveniles’ escape. This is a point disputed by boat owners such as Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal of Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association, who claimed that there was not much difference between square and diamond meshes.

Once fish is caught, the drag is so heavy that juveniles cannot escape the pressure from the cod-end, said Mr. Kalapurakkal. He claimed that fishermen wanted an official demonstration of the advantages of square mesh cod-ends vis-a-vis conventional cod-ends.

Mr. Suresh said one of the drawbacks of square mesh cod-ends was their shortage in the market, a point stressed by Charles George, leader of independent fishermen’s union Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi. He said the poor availability of the new gear had discouraged fishermen who actually wanted to experiment with it. Square mesh cod-ends began to be popularised ahead of the pandemic but have been slow to find wide acceptance.

A senior scientist, who did not want to be named, said some fishermen wanted the square mesh size to be increased to 22 mm for shrimp and 30 mm for fish. The scientist is of the view that fishermen could be given some relaxations to start in the middle or the higher end of the mesh size to gradually encourage them to increase the size of mesh in cod-ends.

It is estimated that there are around 3,800 trawling boats operating off the coast of Kerala. Scientists from the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology had come up with the idea of using square mesh cod-ends in trawling nets to help juveniles escape and thus reduce bycatch.

Bycatch is considered a major loss of fisheries resources as such fishes, if allowed to grow into adults, can bring in more earnings for fishermen and food for fish buyers.