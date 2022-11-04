Use of banned single-use plastic: fines imposed on three outlets in city

Officials mainly inspected supermarkets, shopping malls, and textile showrooms in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 04, 2022 19:44 IST

The single use plastic carry bags seized by officials from one of the shops in Kochi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two hypermarkets and a textile outlet in the city were imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each for use of single-use plastic in a joint inspection conducted by officials of Central Pollution Control Board, State Pollution Control Board, and Kochi Corporation on Friday.

The Centre had banned single-use plastic items from July 1. The firms that received the penalty included Sylcon Hypermarket at Marine Drive (63 kg of banned items); Seematti (694 kg) at M.G. Road; and Pothys textiles and hypermarket (293 kg) in Kaloor, according to a release issued by the District Office of the State Pollution Control Board.

The officials had mainly inspected supermarkets, shopping malls, and textile showrooms in the city. Representatives of the firms informed the officials that the seized items were old stock while some claimed that they were not using single-use plastic items.

