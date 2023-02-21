Use micro credit for development, says Minister K. Radhakrishnan

February 21, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Micro credit made available through the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation (KSBCDC) should be utilised for the development of society too, K. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, said here on Tuesday.

Micro credit should go into programmes planned for addressing issues such as extreme poverty, he said at the inauguration of a programme to distribute micro credit to 38 Kudumbashree groups under the Thrikkakara East Community Development Society of the KSBCDC.

It should be possible to create new enterprises and through them new employment with the help of credit made available to Kudumbashree units, the Minister added. There should also be healthy competition among Kudumbashree units in this regard. Mr. Radhakrishnan said Kudumbashree units were reliable entities, and the KSBCDC would extend all support to them.

Thrikkakara municipal vice chairman A.A. Ibrahimkutty presided over at function. KSBCDC Chairman K. Prasad and Director Udayan Painakki participated in the programme, said a communication from the Public Relations department.

The micro credit programme takes into consideration the development of those who are on the financial margins of society. Micro credit is made available through NGOs or the Kudumbashree Mission. A total of ₹713 crore was disbursed as micro credit in the last financial year for projects ranging from empowerment of women to self-help programmes.

A community development society would get up to ₹3 crore, subject to conditions, as micro credit, the communication added.