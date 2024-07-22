US may ban all seafood from India, says fisher’s union

Independent fisheries union Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi has said that the US is moving in the direction of banning all seafood from India after its 2019 ban on Indian sea caught shrimp.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement issued by the union of mostly traditional fishermen said that the US would bring into effect a marine mammal protection law from January 1, 2026. A ban on Indian seafood could be expected if the country did not meet the requirements under the US law, claimed Charles George, state president of the union here on Monday.

The US has, as part of the upcoming law, has ordered a study of mammalian presence in the Indian waters. The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute and the Fisheries Survey of India had been entrusted with the task of studying the mammalian population by the Marine Products Export Development Authority, Mr. George added.

The US will also insist on a food safety modernisation programme from January 1, 2026. One of the conditions under the law would be traceability of all marine products imported to the US, he added.

Under these circumstances, the State and Central governments must take a strong stand on the issue. A delegation of fishermen would meet the Union Fisheries Minister, and raise the issue at a meeting called by the State Fisheries Minister on July 24 in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. George said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.