US envoy promises to promote cruise tourism

Team of American diplomats visits Cochin port

Dr. M. Beena, Chairperson of the Cochin Port Trust, along with senior officials, hosted Judith Ravin, Consul General of the United States of America, US Consulate General Chennai, on Monday at the Cochin port.

Welcoming the Consul General, Dr. Beena spoke of the strategic importance of the port as a maritime gateway to peninsular India and the prominent role played by it in contributing to the economy of Kerala.

She also shared details of the infrastructure development initiatives of the port taken up under the Sagarmala project of the Government of India and the potential the port offered for investors in the US to partner in the port development projects under the Sagarmala and Maritime India Vision.

A communication from the port trust said it was highlighted that the port was offering zero tariff for mainline container vessel services to the US east coast. The growth of the transhipment volume at the ICTT, Vallarpadam, and the potential of the Cochin Port to grow as the transhipment hub of the region, were also highlighted during the discussions.

Ms. Ravin appreciated the strategic development initiatives and the business model of the Cochin Port and promised to share the information with stakeholders. She also conveyed the willingness of the consulate to associate with the port development projects through private partners from the US. She also agreed to help promote cruise tourism, the communication said.

The Consul General was accompanied by Scott Hartmann, Cultural Affairs Officer (US Consulate General, Chennai) and Mr. Nelson K. Paul, Press and Media Coordinator. Senior officials from the port, who joined the discussions, included Vipin R. Menoth, traffic manager, and S.K. Sahu, financial adviser and chief accounts officer.