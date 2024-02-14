U.S. Education Fair in Kochi on February 17

February 14, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, U.S. Commercial Service in India, and U.S. Consulate General Chennai will host a free U.S. higher education fair in Kochi on, February 17.

The fair is being held in association with the Kerala government-run recruitment agency, Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants Limited (ODEPC), at Sree Gokulam Convention Centre, Kaloor from 3 p.m to 7 p.m., according to a release.

The fair is open to students interested in master’s or doctoral degree programs in the United States. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet 18 U.S. higher education representatives, EducationUSA advisers, and visa officers/diplomats from U.S. Consulate General Chennai, during the fair. Officers will present information and clear doubts about U.S. higher education .

Registration is mandatory. Those interested can register at: https://www.odepc.net/events/edu-expo-2024/.

U.S. Consul General Chennai Christopher Hodges said the U.S.- India initiative on critical and emerging technologies, known as iCET, would drive new advances and investment in next generation fields like commercial space, Artificial Intelligence, quantum, green hydrogen, and the collaborative role of U.S. and Indian universities and business could play in that effort, according to the release.

