GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. Education Fair in Kochi on February 17

February 14, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, U.S. Commercial Service in India, and U.S. Consulate General Chennai will host a free U.S. higher education fair in Kochi on, February 17.

The fair is being held in association with the Kerala government-run recruitment agency, Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants Limited (ODEPC), at Sree Gokulam Convention Centre, Kaloor from 3 p.m to 7 p.m., according to a release.

The fair is open to students interested in master’s or doctoral degree programs in the United States. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet 18 U.S. higher education representatives, EducationUSA advisers, and visa officers/diplomats from U.S. Consulate General Chennai, during the fair. Officers will present information and clear doubts about U.S. higher education .

Registration is mandatory. Those interested can register at: https://www.odepc.net/events/edu-expo-2024/.

U.S. Consul General Chennai Christopher Hodges said the U.S.- India initiative on critical and emerging technologies, known as iCET, would drive new advances and investment in next generation fields like commercial space, Artificial Intelligence, quantum, green hydrogen, and the collaborative role of U.S. and Indian universities and business could play in that effort, according to the release.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / India-United States / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.