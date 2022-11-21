US delegation visits Southern Naval Command in Kochi

November 21, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Delegation also visits indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

The Hindu Bureau

Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of US Navy, meets Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command in Kochi on Monday.

A United States delegation headed by Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the US Navy, concluded its two-day visit of the Southern Naval Command, Kochi, on Monday. He interacted with Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Command and held discussions on enhancement of bilateral cooperation and training exchanges on maritime issues. The delegation also visited indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and interacted with the ship’s crew, said a Navy release.

