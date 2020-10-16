US Consulate General launches disaster preparedness handbook

Need for disaster management curriculum in universities stressed

The US Consulate General, Chennai, in association with the city-based Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), released Community Resilience Handbook for Disaster Preparedness and Management in English and Malayalam at a virtual event here on Thursday.

Anne Lee Seshadri, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai, released the handbook, which is the key outcome of the America with Kerala: Uniting for a Disaster Resilient Kerala project organised in association with CPPR and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

“I hope that the outcome of the America with Kerala project will contribute to advancing US-India ties and collaborations in the area of disaster management,” she said.

Following the launch, CPPR chairman D. Dhanuraj moderated a panel discussion on ‘All-Hazards Approach to Community-Based Disaster Risk Mitigation’.

Muralee Thummarukudy, Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said, “If the disaster management curriculum that is being worked on as part of the America with Kerala project is introduced in our universities, it will have a long-lasting impact on our communities. Empowering the community with knowledge and resources is the global best practice in disaster mitigation,” he observed.

Nivedita P. Haran, Honorary Chairperson, Board of Directors, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, Kerala, said, “Wherever women have come forward to become a part of the risk reduction process, the results have been extremely effective.”

The handbook is available in English and Malayalam on the CPPR website: https://www.cppr.in/