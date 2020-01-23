Urology meet begins today

The 53rd National Conference of the Urological Society of India, USICON 2020, will be held from January 23 to 26 at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, Kochi.

More than 100 international and 600 national faculty will lead the sessions. The conference will be attended by around 2,500 delegates from all over India and abroad.

The meet is being hosted by the Urological Association of Kerala. Roy Chaly, Senior Urology Professor, will inaugurate the conference. Former Justice of Supreme Court Kurien Joseph will be the guest of honour. George P. Abraham, organising chairman; Vinod K.V., organising secretary, Madhu S. Agrawal, president USI, and Rajeev T.P., secretary, will speak at the inaugural session. The four-day conference is giving special emphasis on research and latest trends and technology in the practice of urology, Dr. Abraham said.

USICON is holding important sessions on the scope of robotic urology, application of artificial intelligence, deep learning and machine learning in robotics surgery and new insights in minimally invasive urology.