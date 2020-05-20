Kochi

Urgent steps soughtto tackle floods

The State government is yet to take any concrete pre-monsoon measures to tackle floods, V. D. Satheesan, MLA, has alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Satheesan said that even a flood of minimal impact may invite serious repercussions amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite the floods in 2018 and 2019, it is unfortunate that the government failed to implement scientific flood control measures, he said.

The MLA blamed the government for not implementing the flood plain mapping process despite the repeated floods. As the existing alert mechanisms were weak, the disaster management authorities should implement the flood control measures urgently.

It is not appropriate to assess the flood scenario on the basis of monsoon alone. The Arabian Sea had witnessed 11 heavy thunderstorms during the last two years. Even one or two days of rain would raise the water levels in dams and rivers dangerously. The State has been witnessing an extreme climate change situation, he cautioned.

