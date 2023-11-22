Urgent need for de-addiction centre at Chellanam, says women’s panel

November 22, 2023 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - KOCHI

State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi said on Tuesday that there was an urgent need to establish a de-addiction centre at Chellanam, as evidenced by response from women met by Commission members as part of a special camp to study problems facing women in coastal areas. A police officer, who attended a coordination meeting, also pointed to the requirement.

The Chairperson also said that growing health issues among women in the coastal areas of Chellanam should be studied. She was speaking after visiting the village on Tuesday. The issues raised by women will be brought before the government, she added.

Ms. Sathidevi said that five women, who attended a coordination meeting convened by the Commission at Chellanam, had directly complained about problems caused by those using intoxicants. One of them also submitted a written complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said that use of liquor and other intoxicants was rampant in coastal areas, leading to increased instances of domestic violence.

Women should come forward to share information about those using intoxicants with the police and the Excise department. It has been found that most domestic issues are caused by people with drinking habit. Such trends cannot be tolerated, they added.

They also said that people’s combines under the aegis of local bodies and the government had helped them tide over many problems.

A communication from the Commission said that most women who were victims of domestic violence in the State were educated. It is important that society should develop an attitude to help women.

The panel appealed to institutions such as the Kudumbashree Mission and vigilance groups to offer support to women.

Commission member V.R. Mahilamani presided over the meeting at Chellanam. Members Elizabeth Mammen and Indira Ravindran and Palluruthy block panchayat president Baby Thampi were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT