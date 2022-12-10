Urban planner for comprehensive look at traffic, drainage issues in Kochi

December 10, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

May Mathew, who retired as Senior Town Planner of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), has warned of traffic, drainage, waste disposal and allied problems going from bad to worse if the Kochi Corporation’s master plan fails to take a comprehensive look at them.

She was among the experts who attended a stakeholder consultation meeting prior to finalising the draft plan.

The master plan must have a clear strategy to overcome issues and usher in sustainable development which will reflect on the quality of life of the populace, especially those living at fast-developing areas of the city. This is because such documents often end up being an aggregation of projects of different departments, she said.

Calling for equitable development of areas within the city, Ms. Mathew said there ought to be a transfer of development rights (TDR) management plan (mainly to ensure faster land acquisition to develop bottlenecked junctions and roads) and clarity on transit-oriented development (TOD). Adoption of blockchain technology will usher in transparency, accountability and public acceptance, she said.

