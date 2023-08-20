Urban local bodies in Kerala to have world-class waste disposal facilities, says Pinarayi Vijayan 

August 20, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The ₹2,400-crore ‘Maatam’ project, launched here on Sunday, will ensure that all urban local bodies in Kerala have world-class facilities for solid waste management. The government’s attempt was to raise Kerala to the status of developed countries in terms of waste disposal facilities, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while launching the project.

He said the State government alone could not handle the issue of waste disposal, and the society at large should work together with the government.

Kerala is urbanising rapidly, and about 90% of the State will live in urban areas by 2035. While the opportunities offered by urbanisation would be used, the challenges would be faced squarely, said Mr. Vijayan. Creating eco-friendly models of development, finding less polluting transport solutions, protecting waterbodies, and adopting new measures for waste disposal were challenges being taken up by the State, he added.

The ‘Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam’ campaign will help the State achieve zero-waste status by 2024. The new programme was part of the campaign, he added. The ‘Maatam’ programme is being launched with the support of the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Segregation of waste at source, doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste materials, proper disposal of biodegradable waste, getting rid of waste heaps in public spaces, and protection of waterbodies are all part of the campaign being launched by the State.

Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh presided over the event. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve released the blueprint for a material collection facility. Hibi Eden, MP, inaugurated a comprehensive complaint redressal system, said a release from the Public Relations department.

Mr. Rajesh said a total of ₹1.6 crore had been collected as fine from those who dumped waste materials carelessly in public spaces. He also said that doorstep collection of waste had increased by 30% and the number of Haritha Karma Sena members had risen from 26,000 to 33,000.