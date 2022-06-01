Urban apathy keeps political fronts guessing

Voter turnout in segments within Kochi Corporation limits was very low

Urban voter apathy was evident in the Thrikkakara byelection going by the final booth-wise poll percentage released by the State Election Commission.

While the polling stations in areas under the Thrikkakara municipality witnessed a 65% to 70% turnout, the response of a large section of voters in the urban segments under the Kochi Corporation was poor.

Though both the Congress and the CPI(M) have reiterated that there is no erosion in their vote base, a clear picture on the impact of the lack of interest among many voters to exercise their franchise would emerge only on the counting day.

Low polling

The polling booths in the Kochi Corporation divisions under Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Panampilly Nagar had only a voter turnout in the range between 50% and 60%. The lowest voter turnout (49.5%) was at polling booth no 90-91 in the village office building in Elamkulam.

The Congress and the CPI(M) claim that the lower voter turnout would turn in its favour, while accepting the fact that the voters in the urban centres in Kochi Corporation stayed away from polling.

The Left and the BJP have claimed that the Congress may not have been able to garner its traditional votes in these urban centres. However, the United Democratic Front election machinery has rejected it by recalling the lower voter turnout in booths, where the CPI(M) had better presence compared to the Congress in the 2021 Assembly election.

The BJP has lowered its claim that the outcome would spring a surprise by saying that Thrikkakara, which has been considered as a ‘C’ category constituency in terms of its earlier vote share, will now be elevated into a ‘A’ class constituency on the claims that its vote share would go up this time.