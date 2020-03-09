Kochi

‘Urangathe Pokam’ outlet opened

Actor Asif Ali on Sunday inaugurated an ‘Urangathe Pokam’ outlet opened by the DYFI at Premier Junction, Kalamassery, to provide black tea to drivers on highways.

Drivers can also take rest at the outlet that has been opened in the wake of accidents caused by drivers who doze off while behind the wheel. Two such outlets which function from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be opened in each district, it is learnt.

