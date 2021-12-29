Uproar in Kalamassery municipality over premature dismissal of council meeting

Ruling front accused of passing agenda without discussion

Acrimonious scenes were witnessed at the Kalamasserry municipal Chairperson’s cabin on Wednesday morning after the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors and their counterparts from the opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) came to near blows over the premature dismissal of a council meeting after passing the agenda without discussion.

In the melee, an LDF councillor, Lisy Karthikeyan, complained of discomfort and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Discontent has been brewing among the LDF councillors for a while over the alleged failure of the governing committee to issue the minutes of council meetings as legally mandated. “For the last one year, we haven’t received the minutes of a single council meeting. We had raised this issue at the last council meeting held 22 days ago and the Chairperson (Seema Kannan) had then said that minutes of the meetings would be issued before the next council meeting. But that wasn’t honoured and when we raised this demand, the Chairperson unilaterally declared the agenda comprising 22-odd items as passed and dismissed the meeting. She and the ruling councillors then trooped out of the council hall ignoring our protests,” alleged Henny Baby, the Opposition leader.

Corruption alleged

The LDF alleged ulterior motives behind the passage of the agenda without discussion as potentially corrupt deals figured in it. “There is corruption in the tendering of an earthmover for removing waste from roads. Besides, the bodybuilding work of the 10 autorickshaws bought for waste management was unilaterally tendered for ₹2.90 lakh ignoring the quotation of a government agency for ₹1.90 lakh,” alleged Mr. Baby.

Ms. Kannan, however, shot down allegations of corruption. “The council clerk had asked for a few minutes to distribute the copies of the minutes but the opposition councillors were impatient even to allow it. The allegation that we have not issued the minutes of any of the council meetings in the last year is baseless as the minutes of many meetings had been issued. They continued to disrupt the council meeting despite our requests, so I passed the agenda for which I have the right and the majority,” she said.

Ms. Kannan alleged that an LDF councillor had created the provocation and the UDF councillors had only reacted.

Opposition councillors submitted their dissent notes with the municipal Secretary before staging a protest outside the municipal office. The LDF has warned to intensify the protest against what it alleged as the arrogance of the Chairperson.