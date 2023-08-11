HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uproar in airport over delayed flight

August 11, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of passengers who were in danger of missing a connection flight from Mumbai were up in arms at the Cochin International Airport on Friday night after a domestic flight bound to carry them to Mumbai was delayed by hours reportedly owing to a technical snag.

The Air India flight was supposed to arrive from Mumbai at 7.20 p.m. and return at 8.30 p.m. Following the uproar, a few among the disgruntled passengers were sent by another flight at 9.15 p.m. The rest were moved into hotels.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.