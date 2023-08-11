Uproar in airport over delayed flight

A section of passengers who were in danger of missing a connection flight from Mumbai were up in arms at the Cochin International Airport on Friday night after a domestic flight bound to carry them to Mumbai was delayed by hours reportedly owing to a technical snag.
The Air India flight was supposed to arrive from Mumbai at 7.20 p.m. and return at 8.30 p.m. Following the uproar, a few among the disgruntled passengers were sent by another flight at 9.15 p.m. The rest were moved into hotels.
COMMents
SHARE