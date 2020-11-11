Upholding queer politics

Transwoman to contest corpn. polls

Sherin Antony, a 21-year-old transwoman from Nazreth in West Kochi, has announced that she will contest the election to the Kochi Corporation independently.

Ms. Sherin is the first transperson to announce her candidature for the local body polls in the district.

Another transwoman would contest in Kannur, Ms. Sherin said.

“We had requested both the LDF and the UDF to set one seat aside for a transperson in all districts. But they paid no heed to us. They seemed to think that we are incapable of doing anything,” she said. “If we walk into a police station today, justice is hard to come by. Rights are also often denied to us and safety is a serious issue for transpeople,” Ms. Sherin said, adding that this was what prompted her to stand as an Independent candidate.

“If I stand as a transwoman, people will know of our troubles. Standing for the changes and rights that transpeople seek would be easier from within the corporation council. The way a transperson lives is markedly different from another person,” she said. “Campaigning as a transwoman would also be a way to make people aware of a transperson’s issues and change public perception,” she added.

Ms. Sherin was part of the housekeeping staff at Kochi Metro Rail Limited for two years, but quit citing low salary.

She has studied up to class eight and dropped out when she faced difficulties as a transperson in school, she said. She lives in Nazreth with her family.

The division itself had persistent issues of waterlogging that she hoped to address, she said.

She is set to file her nomination in the next few days and will begin campaigning soon. “I’m confident that people in the area and the transgender community itself will stand by me,” she said.