Upgraded sub-station getting ready

12 March 2020 01:18 IST

Facility at Kaloor likely to be commissioned in May

The 220-kV power station at Kaloor is getting ready to be commissioned in May as an answer to the growing power requirements of the city. Work on the high-power sub-station is also linked to creating underground cables for meeting the supply needs of all high-tension power consumers.

KSEB sources said the completion of the work to upgrade the 110-kV sub-station would ensure uninterrupted power supply to areas in the city such as M.G. Road, Thevara, Vaduthala, Chittoor, areas near the Kerala High Court, Edappally and Kaloor.

A KSEB official said that the present 110-kV sub-station at Kaloor just managed to meet the present power demand and establishment of facilities like the Kochi metro had increased the demand for power supply.

The newly upgraded Kaloor sub-station will add to the enhanced services being offered by KSEB in the city. The implementation of the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme had contributed substantially to power supply improvement including induction of information technology tools for better and enhanced services.