GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Up to civil society to bring about change, says Aakar Patel

Mr. Patel delivered 44th JP Memorial Lecture on ‘Candles in unending night: the paths visible for liberty and freedom after 2024’ organised by People’s Union for Civil Liberties

March 23, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Author and activist Aakar Patel talking about ‘Candles in unending light: the paths visible for liberty and freedom after 2024’ at the JP Memorial lecture organised by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties at MKD Hall at High Court Advocates’ Chamber Complex on Saturday.

Author and activist Aakar Patel talking about ‘Candles in unending light: the paths visible for liberty and freedom after 2024’ at the JP Memorial lecture organised by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties at MKD Hall at High Court Advocates’ Chamber Complex on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin 

Author and activist Aakar Patel has said that regardless of whether there would be a change of government at the Centre, the civil society should come together and formulate an alternative vision of development, which will see a fare more relaxed South Asia and will be less nationalistic, more open, and outward-looking.  

“Nations do not prosper alone,” he said, adding that a nation’s prosperity depended heavily on the prosperity of its neighbourhood. While India projected itself as a counter to China, it ranked below Bangladesh in terms of per capita GDP and therefore fell in the bracket with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and sub-Saharan Africa.  

The democratic backslide, he said, could only be effectively fought by the civil society, as seen in the case of the three controversial farm laws. Mr. Patel was delivering the 44th JP Memorial Lecture on ‘Candles in unending night: the paths visible for liberty and freedom after 2024’ organised by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) here on March 23 (Saturday). 

Drawing on multiple examples and data, he said the political defeat of Muslims had been achieved in a way as envisaged by the leaders of Jan Sangh. Work was also under way for a unitarian and homogenous State, he said and added that those giving a fight back would do well to use all available spaces of free expression.  

V. Suresh, PUCL general secretary, moderated the session.  

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / India / society

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.