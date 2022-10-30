Unwarranted observations, inappropriate approaches caused judge’s transfer: HC Registrar General

ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Principal District and Sessions Judge S. Krishnakumar, who had made certain remarks on the dress of the victim in a sexual harassment case against writer Civic Chandran, has been transferred in view of his unwarranted observations and his successive inappropriate approaches in certain other cases, High Court Registrar General has said in an affidavit filed before the Kerala High Court.

The affidavit was filed in response to an appeal filed by Mr. Krishnakumar against a single judge’s order upholding his transfer as Presiding Officer, Labour Court, Kollam. A Division Bench had stayed his transfer when the appeal came up for hearing.

He made the controversial remarks while granting bail to Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case. The High Court later cancelled the bail order and ordered the arrest of Civic Chandran.

Judiciary in poor light

The affidavit pointed out that the Kerala High Court Judge-in -charge of the Kozhikode Judicial District had noted that various judicial orders passed by Mr. Krishnakumar had “invited scathing and severe criticism from the general public as well as academicians.” Therefore, the High Court Judge had called for a report from the Registry and considered many of the orders and judgements passed by the judge. The observation regarding the dress of the victim pointed to “the cussedness of the approach of the officers subjecting the entire judiciary in a poor light among the general public which would lead to the erosion of the public confidence in the institution.”

The affidavit also said that the High Court had earlier set aside an order passed by Mr. Krishnakumar while serving as a Special Judge (Marad case), Kozhikode, directing the government to pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh to an accused and recover the same from the investigation officers. He had also directed the State government to initiate criminal prosecution against two witnesses in the case. Besides, while serving as an Additional Sessions Judge, Kollam, he had disposed of a case after sending WhatsApp message to the accused on the posting of the case. The High Court had later set aside his judgement. In fact, these High Court verdicts were “not disclosed” by the Registry when the proposal was placed before the Administrative Committee while considering Mr. Krishnakumar for being posted as the Principal District Judge, Kozhikode.

SC rule

The affidavit added that the Supreme Court (SC) had laid down that inefficiency or misbehaviour could expose an officer to be transferred to a post borne on the same cadre. And such a transfer need not be preceded by a departmental inquiry.

The Division Bench reserved its verdict on the appeal.