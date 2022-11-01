Unusual tidal activities leave coastal population in Ernakulam district anxious

A scene from Edavanakkad following the unusual tidal activity since Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The early setting in of the spring tide, bringing in its wake unusually high levels of tidal flooding, has left the coastal population as well as experts dumbfounded. There is also anxiety about more severe flooding anticipated during the spring tide next month.

The spring tide and the accompanying high tidal flooding were expected only between November 4 and November 12 as they are associated with the full moon that falls on November 8 when tidal activities are expected to peak. The impact of the high tide is normally expected to be minimal in the days leading up to that period. But the precedents were shattered when the high tide pushed water into residential areas in coastal panchayats such as Puthenvelikkara in the early hours of Monday and again on Tuesday.

“The spring tide seems to have set in about a week early. Any scientific explanation of the phenomenon needs an analysis of the happenings in the ocean. The authorities concerned will have to take this seriously and analyse the situation with the help of satellite imagery,” said C.G. Madhusoodhanan, CEO of Equinoct, a community-sourced modelling solution provider.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high tide occurred on Monday around 4.15 a.m., leading to flooding with water rising to around 10 cm. Though water did not enter houses, it inundated septic tanks and water tanks, causing hardship to people. Water receded only after four hours, which was also unusual for the period.

This year’s severest spring tide-induced flooding is expected between December 4 and 12. “But the current off-season tidal flooding has left people anxious about what is in store,” said Mr. Madhusoodhanan

The frequent intrusion of saline water is taking a toll on constructions along the shore. Though people are trying to fend off damage to their houses by covering their walls with tiles, it is proving to be futile as the basement of houses continues to be exposed to saline water.

“We no longer have any clue about the tidal activities as they continue to go against the knowledge we have amassed during the course of our life. It is taking a toll on our livelihood and life itself,” said Antony Stephen, a fisherman in Puthenvelikkara panchayat.

“An initial observation based on satellite imagery suggests high sea surface temperature prevailing along the Ernakulam coast. The high temperature leads to corresponding rise in volume, elevating the sea level. While this could be one of the reasons for the unusual tidal activities, it calls for a detailed study,” said Mr. Madhusoodhanan.