Untreated wastewater turns Edappally, Perandoor canals into stinking pit

February 01, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST

KOCHI

Stench continues to emanate from various locations in Perandoor and Edappally canals, despite tall claims by the authorities that steps have been taken to check illegal discharge of sewage into them.

The canals have turned black and grey in many places. Besides the waterbodies being constricted by encroachments, the ecosystem has been adversely hit owing to lack of efforts to rejuvenate them.

The stench becomes unbearable, especially when wind carries it to residential areas close to the canals. Water has turned stagnant at various places, and dumped waste, including plastic waste, is clearly visible in the affected areas.

The ecological condition of the canals has been on the decline since January 2021 after tests by the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) found that the total coliform count, indicating faecal contamination, exceeded the maximum permissible limits by 160 and 96 times respectively in Perandoor and Edappally canals. In May 2021, the situation further worsened after tests found that the maximum permissible limits had exceeded by 320 and 230 times respectively in Perandoor and Edappally canals.

The Kochi Corporation and the PCB had both informed the National Green Tribunal, which took suo motu notice of the indiscriminate sewage dumping, that the rejuvenation of both the canals had been included in the integrated urban regeneration and water transport system (IURWTS) project, which has been pending for long.