Untold stories of struggling tourism workforce

Kochi

17 October 2020 02:01 IST

Short film on the plight of personnel left with no source of income

Among the worst hit by the pandemic, tourism stakeholders got together and readied “Untold Stories”, a short film, to show the plight of a bulk of its workforce who have been rendered without a source of regular income.

The 10-minute film shows how employees, mostly in the lower rung, are struggling to make ends meet, while being under pressure from, among others, demanding family members. It also portrays that hope is not lost forever.

The initiative came from Tourism Care Foundation (TCF), which was constituted a few months ago to bring succour to tourism personnel who are in dire straits following the pandemic crisis. Its founder Shaik Ismail, a city-based tour operator and who produced the short film, spoke of how vast numbers of people — tour drivers, housekeeping staff, and others — even began contemplating taking their life. The film is aimed at highlighting their plight and to shed light on hopeful days ahead.

Help poured in from, among others, actor Prithviraj who gave voice-over, while Stark Communications gave its cameras and other equipment. Director Lal released the film by uploading on Facebook. The film, directed by hotelier Abdul Gafoor, was shot in Thiruvananthapuram and its suburbs. All actors, including the main actor Shilendran Mohan, are from the hospitality and tour operator sectors.

Kerala Tourism Secretary Rani George conveyed in a message addressed to members of the tourism fraternity that she was amazed at the talent of those who acted in the film. “The film was done professionally and conveyed a strong message on the prevailing situation. Amazing work by all in the team, and the film looked real. Excellent direction, screen play, cinematography, editing, and acting. Shilendran stands out with his acting prowess,” she said.