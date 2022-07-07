Unsafe footpaths in Kochi: HC asks for action from city police commissioner

July 07, 2022 20:56 IST

Court also wants overhanging cables removed in next few days

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Kochi City Police Commissioner to inform the court of the action taken to keep the footpaths in the city safe.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while hearing the petition relating to the bad conditions of the roads, observed that it failed to understand why the police and other authorities had not taken necessary steps to keep the pedestrian paths safe.

The commissioner must certainly answer this through an affidavit by the next posting date, the court said.

The court pointed out that a conservative estimate showed that hundreds of pedestrians had died on the roads due to the deplorable condition of pedestrian paths.

As for the overhanging cables, the court put on notice the Corporation Secretary and said that if such cables were not removed within the next few days, the Secretary would be personally held responsible for it.

The court posted the case for further hearing on July 18.