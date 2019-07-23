Unsafe food items seized

The Food Safety Department in Ernakulam has confiscated at least six samples of unsafe food items from eateries and substandard food items from various outlets.

Samples were collected from the places where the items were made and laboratory results had been received, said Ernakulam Food Safety Assistant Commissioner B. Sivakumar.

The results have been given to the RDO for further action, he said. Among the unsafe items, chicken fry from two restaurants was found to have synthetic colours which were not permitted. Preservative used in a cake from a bakery was found to be unsafe. Rusk, cupcake and a few other bakery items were also found unsafe, said Mr. Sivakumar. Sale of unsafe food items was punishable under law, he added.

Among substandard items, tea dust and coconut oil were confiscated. Outlets selling substandard items would be made to pay fines and the sale of the items would be stopped, he said. The results received were of samples collected in June, he added.