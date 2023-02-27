HamberMenu
Unruly scenes on NH near Aluva market following dispute between private bus workers

February 27, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A dispute over timing of service between workers of two private buses led to unruly scenes on the national highway near Aluva market on Monday morning.

A worker of one of the buses involved reportedly smashed the side mirror of the other bus. Workers of the two buses were engaged in an argument from Kalamassery onwards over the timing.

As the buses reached near Aluva market, one of the buses overtook the other and parked it obstructing the path. A video has since emerged of an employee of that bus smashing the side mirrors. The incident disrupted traffic through the area for a while.

The Aluva East police have registered a case against the worker who was seen smashing the mirror for causing damage to property and disrupting traffic besides charges under the Motor Vehicles Act.

