Unregulated traffic, absence of signals turn key junctions into deathtraps

Unregulated traffic and absence of signals at some of the critical junctions along the roads connecting eastern parts of the district with Kochi have left them prone to accidents.

The junctions include Thiruvankulam Junction, Eruveli Junction at Chottanikkara, Pallithazham Junction at Mulanthuruthy and Millungal Junction at Amballoor. Vehicular traffic through these junctions has doubled over the years leading to frequent accidents.

“We had given a memorandum for setting up a traffic signal at the Pallithazham Junction to the District Collector, MLA, and MP more than two years back but to no avail. Besides, traffic warden at the junction also remains withdrawn, which should be restored considering the heavy traffic,” said Maryamma Benny, president, Mulanthuruthy panchayat.

These signals are part of a critical route for residents of eastern suburbs of the district, such as Koothattukulam, Mulanthuruthy and Arakkunnam travelling to the Kochi city and Information Technology hub and the district collectorate at Kakkanad.

“Adding to the problem are unscientific bus stops not approved by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) that have sprang up at many points along the route. They obstruct the clear view of motorists and pedestrians triggering accidents at times. The MVD had also cited road safety challenges and called for removal of such bus stops,” said Jomon Joy, former president of Piravom Assembly Committee of the Indian Youth Congress.

More than a year ago, Mr. Joy had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, Ministers for Local Self-government, Transport and Public Works, Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Local Self-government department and the Road Safety department citing the problems at these junctions. The memorandum called for the deployment of an expert committee for undertaking a scientific study, while also demanding to set up traffic signals and removal of unauthorised bus stops.

Biju Thomas, president of Amballoor panchayat, accused the Public Works department (PWD) and private telecom companies of turning roads into potential death traps for motorists by digging up roads and leaving without resurfacing them. “Traffic signal at the Millungal Junction is long overdue considering the increased traffic from Kottayam side to destinations like the Kochi airport. PWD should also clean up the garbage dumped on the side of the roads since it is no longer the responsibility of the local body as per the government order,” he said.