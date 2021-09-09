Unprecedented hype among fans in Kochi over return of Ronaldo to Manchester United

With Ronaldo expected to make his second debut of sorts for United this Saturday against Newcastle United in English Premier League, fans are ecstatic

Naveen James, a young lawyer in the city, was in tears as he almost gave away his old Cristiano Ronaldo jersey from the time when the Portuguese maestro burst onto the football world as an exciting winger at the English Premier League giants Manchester United in the mid-2000s.

Known as a fanatic Ronaldo and Manchester United fan in his friends' circle, Naveen — who started watching the game around the time Ronaldo first started making waves around the world — did the unthinkable when news broke that his idol was set to join bitter rivals Manchester City before the transfer window drew to a close on August 31.

A few hours and a twist in the tale later, the youngster was smiling ear-to-ear with his Ronaldo jersey safely put back in his collection as it emerged that the Portuguese was all set to make his grand comeback to the Theatre of Dreams, home of Manchester United.

“Ronaldo made me cry thrice in my life. First, when he left United for Real Madrid in 2009, last month when it was rumoured that he was about to join our rivals, and then again when he rejoined United though the last was out of pure joy,” said Naveen.

With Ronaldo expected to make his second debut of sorts for United this Saturday against Newcastle United in English Premier League, fans seem incapable of raving about anything else but the serial record breaker.

“We are flooded with requests for organising screenings of the match from across the State though we cannot owing to the Covid-19 restrictions in place. That there will be such screenings in most other States with no such restrictions will make it one of the greatest regrets of fans here. Fans would have made each of those screenings a festival,” rued Akash Kesavan, chairman of Manchester United Supporters Club Kerala, an officially recognised fans club.

For Abish Puthussery, a young techie, the return of Ronaldo is a nostalgic throwback to his younger days when the supremely talented footballer mesmerized fans like him with his audacious skills.

“Back during his initial playing days at United, we used to chat about the days when Ronaldo will be a world-beater one day. Now he is one and he is coming back to us. This is pure bliss,” said Amal Aleyas, an engineer.

Boarding the flight back to his workplace at Bahrain on Wednesday after a month-long leave, Sandeep K.V, another United fan, made his wife promise that nothing will be planned this Saturday when Ronaldo is expected to play his first game after the return. “Everything else can wait,” he said.

And that seems the overriding sentiment among legions of fans.