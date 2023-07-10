Unlit medians in Kochi turn death traps for motorists

July 10, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

Motorists and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have raised alarm at frequent accidents in which vehicles ram unlit medians on arterial roads and highways, especially after dusk and in rainy weather.

Such medians abound on Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and Banerjee Road and M.G. Road owned by the Public Works department, to name a few. Accidents involving unlit or reflectorless medians were common on the Kochi Corporation-owned S.A. Road until the medians were widened and repainted after the construction of the Kochi metro viaduct. Motorists have been complaining of reflectors not being installed atop medians of several arterial roads in the city hub such as Banerjee Road which were redeveloped as smart roads by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

Among those who were recently caught unawares by one such median on Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road was Baby, a city resident, whose car suffered extensive damage after ramming the unlit structure at night. The accident could have been prevented had the GCDA taken care to paint the median and installed reflectors and street lights, he said.

Mr. Baby, his wife, and daughter (who sustained injuries in the accident) took days to recover from the shock. He opted to send the car for being scrapped since repairing it would entail a huge expense.

Ernakulam Vikasana Samiti president K.S. Dileep Kumar spoke of how such medians took motorists by surprise. “It will be too late to apply brake by the time the driver saw the median. With many people whom I know meeting with such accidents or having a providential escape, the Samiti recently submitted a petition to the District Police Chief [Kochi City] demanding steps to prevent such accidents,” he said.

There are also instances of flashy advertisement boards atop medians that distract motorists and pedestrians, he added.

Police and Motor Vehicles department (MVD) personnel have been citing how such accidents occurred owing to the failure on the part of agencies that maintain roads in installing reflectors, sign boards, and other precautions.

Junction audit

“Such issues will be taken note of as part of a safety audit that is being done jointly by police and MVD personnel and road safety experts,” said K. Sethuraman, District Police Chief (Kochi City). “Care will be taken to enhance safety, including at U-turns. There are also safety hazards posed by flashy advertisement boards and weed-infested medians, including beneath the metro corridor,” he said.