‘Unlearning key to creating impactful sound designs’

Understanding human behaviour and unlearning are key to creating impactful sound designs, according to Oscar winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.

“While working in the Hindi film Blue, I had felt the responsibility of recording the sound in the deep sea to explore how sound behaves there. It’s all about the impression you create,” he said at the Kochi Design Week on its concluding day.

Citing his experience in working for the film Slumdog Millionaire, which fetched him the Oscar, he said good designs were born from sights and sounds around us.

“The sounds of cars and other premises like city traffic are different from the past. So, a sound designer can’t rely on his memory to recreate such sounds today. The contradiction a sound designer faces is that tradition tells him memory is everything but technology says he doesn’t need it at all,” he said, adding that sound represented time in a visual, which was an abstract space.

Suresh Eriyat, founder director, Studio Eeksaurus, said that there was no dearth of stories around us for creative endeavours like animation and advertising. “Stories are everywhere and we have to present them naturally using humour and animation to convey something important. This would relate to the public rather than presenting them with a morose visualisation.”