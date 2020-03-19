Unlawful assembly: two more arrested

Kochi

19 March 2020 01:28 IST

The Nedumbassery police on Wednesday arrested two more persons on the charge of unlawful assembly at the Cochin International Airport on Sunday for receiving reality show participant Rajith Kumar.

The arrested were identified as Ishak, 31, of Malappuram, and Rameez of Perumbavoor. They were later released on bail. With the latest arrests, the number of persons arrested in the case has risen to 17.

Meanwhile, the police shot down Mr. Kumar’s claim that he had not asked for the reception at the airport stating that his Chennai-based friend had organised the reception over social media. Efforts are being made to trace this friend with the help of the cyber cell.

Advertising

Advertising

The reception was accorded in violation of restrictions put in place by the State government against mass gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.