Unique farewell to a K-9 tracker dog

The Kerala Armed Police Reserve Camp at Kalamassery witnessed a unique and emotional farewell on Thursday.

Rooney, a tracker dog of K-9 Squad of the Ernakulam Rural police, retired after putting in eight years of service at the age of nine. Officially named Sanora, the canine was part of investigation teams in many major cases within the rural police limits.

Rooney, a Labrador Retriever, joined the K-9 Squad in 2014 and spent the next one year undergoing a training programme at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur. It assisted investigations into theft, murder, and man missing cases, among others. Rooney played an instrumental role in tracking down a missing person within the Koothattukulam police station limits.

At the farewell function, Inspector Sabu Paul received the salute, while five other serving dogs of the K-9 Squad offered salute to Rooney. In the afternoon, the dog was taken in a vehicle to the ‘old age home’ of the Kerala Police Academy where Rooney will now lead a retired life.

Senior civil police officers C.P. Hemanth, O.B. Simil, and K.S. Abhijith were Rooney’s handlers.