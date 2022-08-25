Unique farewell to a K-9 tracker dog

Rooney assisted probing cases of theft, murder, and man missing

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 25, 2022 19:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Armed Police Reserve Camp at Kalamassery witnessed a unique and emotional farewell on Thursday.

Rooney, a tracker dog of K-9 Squad of the Ernakulam Rural police, retired after putting in eight years of service at the age of nine. Officially named Sanora, the canine was part of investigation teams in many major cases within the rural police limits.

Rooney, a Labrador Retriever, joined the K-9 Squad in 2014 and spent the next one year undergoing a training programme at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur. It assisted investigations into theft, murder, and man missing cases, among others. Rooney played an instrumental role in tracking down a missing person within the Koothattukulam police station limits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the farewell function, Inspector Sabu Paul received the salute, while five other serving dogs of the K-9 Squad offered salute to Rooney. In the afternoon, the dog was taken in a vehicle to the ‘old age home’ of the Kerala Police Academy where Rooney will now lead a retired life.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Senior civil police officers C.P. Hemanth, O.B. Simil, and K.S. Abhijith were Rooney’s handlers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app