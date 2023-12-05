ADVERTISEMENT

Union seeks a permanent chairperson for HMT Machine Tools

December 05, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The HMT Employees’ Union has said that the public sector firm is without a chairperson for over a week now. “While the Centre chose to appoint temporary chairpersons, mostly executive directors of BHEL on the verge of retirement, at HMT Machine Tools ever since 2021, this time around even that was not done,” the union said in a press statement.

K. Chandran Pillai, president of the union, had in a letter dated October 5 urged Mahendra Nath Pandey, the Minister for Heavy Industries, to appoint a professional chairman with full term in the post. But the Centre was not able to appoint a new chairperson after the retirement of the incumbent chairman on November 24, the union said in the press note.

P. Krishnadas, secretary of the union, lamented that during the last chairman’s term in office, the functioning of the company’s corporate office in Bengaluru was thrown off gear when several experienced senior officials were indiscriminately transferred to various units. Officials experienced in machine tools should be brought back to streamline the functioning of the corporate office, he said in a statement issued on behalf of the union.

