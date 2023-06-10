ADVERTISEMENT

Union ministers in Thrissur as part of ‘Sagar Parikrama’

June 10, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - KOCHI

They interacted with representatives of coastal regions and received petitions from the fishing community

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Minister of State L. Murugan attended various events in Thrissur as part of the 7th phase of the central initiative “Sagar Parikrama” on Saturday.

The ministers interacted with the representatives of coastal regions and received petitions from the fishing community in a function held at the SN Auditorium at Nattika. This was followed by Sagar Parikrama-’Theera Sadas’ programme at the TSGA Indoor Stadium in Thriprayar.

Officer on special duty in the Union Fisheries department Abhilaksh Likhi said the Central government was committed to the welfare and development of small fishermen in Kerala under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. Kerala had been allocated ₹372 crores for five years under the programme.

The foundation stone of the Cochin Fishing Harbour being built at a cost of ₹169 crores will be laid tomorrow. Besides, ₹161 crore had been allocated for the remaining construction works of Arthunkal Fishing Harbor in Kerala.

