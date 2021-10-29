Union Minister visits Lakshadweep

KOCHI

29 October 2021 22:07 IST

L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, reached Lakshadweep on Friday on a three-day visit.

During an interaction with women self-help groups of Agatti in the fisheries sector, he said the government wanted to empower the women and fishermen of Lakshadweep. He asked them to concentrate on the potential of seaweed farming and emerge as entrepreneurs by availing of benefits under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana.

He also interacted with the fishermen community of the island.

Advertising

Advertising