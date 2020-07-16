Union Minister reviews Vallarpadam work

Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed development work at the Vallarpadam container transshipment terminal here, the first transshipment port in India managed by DP World.

Mr. Mandaviya directed officials to chalk out a strategy to tackle challenges and actualise the vision of transshipment hub of India and pioneer hub in South Asia, said a press release here.

“Resolving various issues of the Vallarpadam terminal is one of the top priorities of the Ministry of Shipping,” he said.