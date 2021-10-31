Union Minister reviews Kochi port operations

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal along with Shipping Ministry Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan reviewed important projects and operations of the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) during a meeting with CPT chairperson M. Beena and other senior officers on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by CPT deputy chairman in-charge Joseph J. Alapat, secretary C. Premakumari, financial adviser S.K. Sahu, chief accounts officer Vipin R. Menoth, traffic manager Paritosh Bala and chief engineer V. Thuraipandian.

The Minister distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions held among CPT employees and school students as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2021. He also felicitated COVID warriors of the Cochin Port Trust Hospital.

The Minister held an interactive session with the representatives of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Bureau of Immigration, India Tourism, BPCL, IOCL, HPCL, Petronet LNG, FACT, DP World, Cochin Shipyard, Cochin Steamer Agents’ Association, Cochin Customs Brokers’ Association, Federation of Indian Export Organisations and Kottayam Port.

He will visit the Kochi port to inaugurate the new radar system and Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS). The VTMS commissioned at the port in 2009 has been upgraded with a state-of-the-art system consisting of two new radars as well as associated software and hardware, installed at a cost of ₹5.8 crore.