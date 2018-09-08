Union Minister Nadda visits families at relief camp

Forty-nine persons of 18 families in Thuruth Colony of Mallussery in Nedumbassery grama panchayat are still continuing at a relief camp in the nearby community hall, as they fear that their houses have lost strength following the floods.

Omana Madhavan, an Anganwadi teacher at the camp, told The Hindu that the houses constructed by the authorities around 15 years ago had little strength. “It is a low-lying area, but the 25 houses here hardly have good foundation,” she said. “The floodwaters have caused considerable damage to the houses, as they were under water for more than four days,” said Nibin Kunjappan, a resident.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Health J.P. Nadda visited the families at the camp and promised to rebuild their houses under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojna. State Health Minister K.K. Shylaja accompanied Mr. Nadda. Anwar Sadat, MLA, was also present.

Mr. Nadda earlier visited the Chalakudy taluk hospital and interacted with patients there. He also took stock of the damage caused by the floods to the hospital.