Union Minister George Kurian visits NIFPHATT, reviews activities

Updated - June 18, 2024 09:36 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian visited the National Institute of Fisheries Post Harvest Technology and Training (NIFPHATT) here on Tuesday.

The Minister reviewed the post-harvest activities of the institute and interacted with officials and trainees. Shine Kumar C.S., director, NIFPHATT, explained to the Minister the value-added fishery products developed at the Institute, said a press release here.

NIFPHATT, formerly Integrated Fisheries Project, is dedicated to the development of post-harvest technologies. The institute envisages the best post-harvest fish utilisation and consumption with the least post-harvest losses and ensuring best quality fish and fish products. Dissemination of upgraded technology through consultancy, training, popularisation of products, and consumer response surveys are also part of the institute’s mandate.

