HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Union government’s financial centralisation aimed at political centralisation: C.P. Chandrasekhar

September 15, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The push given by the Central government for financial centralisation is primarily to attain political centralisation, and such efforts will revoke the federal set-up enshrined in the Constitution and establish a centralised political setup, according to C.P. Chandrasekhar, former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The result is that the State governments’ fiscal and economic policy space is eroded. The fundamental character of the nation, India being a union of States, is challenged under the centralisation policies pursued by the Union government, he said while delivering the Professor K.K. George Memorial Lecture on ‘Can the Centre Hold? Engineered Inequality and India’s Development Trajectory’ here on Friday.

Mr. Chandrasekhar, who is currently senior research fellow at the Political Economy Research Institute, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, said the autonomous resource mobilisation capacities of States had been hit following the implementation of the GST regime.

States now depend on the Centre for nearly half of all their resources and have no control over more than two-thirds of their revenues. Such measures are leading to political centralisation. States are economically penalised by the Centre to such an extent that they cannot initiate and undertake development activities depending on their priorities. Repeated ideas like ‘one nation, one election’ and ‘single tax system’ are related to political centralisation, he said.

The lecture was jointly organised by the Centre for Socio-Economic and Environmental Studies, Kochi; School of Management Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology; and K.N. Raj Study Centre for Planning and Centre-State Relations, Mahatma Gandhi University.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.