Union government implementing RSS agenda, says Pinarayi

September 06, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the Union government’s reported move to change the name of India without wide consultations or discussions with all political parties as strange as he accused the Narendra Modi-led government of implementing the RSS agenda.

He was inaugurating the T.K. Ramakrishnan Cultural Centre here on Wednesday.

The RSS agenda is to destroy the secular fabric of the country, and it spells disaster for India. Even some of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents, once they realise that the government is implementing the RSS agenda, might come out of the political coalition, he said.

The Chief Minister recalled how the ruling front leaders tried to woo a prominent minority community in the past. But their attempts came a cropper because events in Manipur have made it crystal clear that the BJP and its allies are not for a secular India. The BJP is using divisive forces to destroy the country, and it is time people united to fight this tendency, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also slammed the Opposition in the State for trying to laugh at the government ahead of Onam celebrations. “They [Opposition] painted a bleak picture that the government did not have money to help people celebrate Onam. However, the government disbursed around ₹1,800 crore ahead of Onam so that people had money in their hands,” he said.

He claimed that people had become sufficiently aware not to take Opposition allegations in their face value. He also said that the Opposition, especially Congress MPs, was not ready to sign a joint memorandum to the Union Finance Minister pointing out the financial squeeze on Kerala. The MPs of all parties had agreed to sign the memorandum and also to meet the Union Minister.

The Chief Minister recalled the late Mr. Ramakrishnan as a model to be imitated by the new generation. He was a political leader, activist, writer, and actor. He always put the interest of people before everything else and brought to the notice of the authorities any problems faced by people. The inaugural meeting was chaired by critic M.K. Sanoo.

