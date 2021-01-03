Uninsured vehicles a major concern for MVD

237 persons booked in December

Uninsured vehicles have emerged as one of the major concerns of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in the district as the vehicle checking details of the enforcement wing of Ernakulam Regional Transport Office for the month of December alone seem to suggest.

Apart from helmet-less riding, which is quite a common offence, motorists driving uninsured vehicles stacked up the next biggest tally. While 947 riders and 664 pillion riders were booked for helmet-less riding, 237 were booked for driving uninsured vehicles.

“This has emerged as a major problem area. We need not stop vehicles to generate reports on insurance as all we need is the registration number to get their status report. Wherever we detect uninsured vehicles, we ask them to park it at the nearest location and to move only after renewing the insurance, which could be even done over mobile phone wallets these days,” said Enforcement RTO (Ernakulam) Shaji Madhavan.

He said that insurance was not being renewed on time despite insurance companies alerting customers about the impending expiry of the coverage even weeks ahead.

The enforcement wing issued a total of 2,755 check reports for various offences accounting for a total compounding fee of ₹77.67 lakh during the month.

Offences

Among the major offences detected were 200 cases for use of banned sun film, 192 cases each for unauthorised parking and non-payment of tax, 158 instances of licence-less driving, and 117 instances of overloading in goods vehicles.

Ninety-three vehicles were booked for fancy number plates, 55 vehicles for unauthorised alterations, 36 drivers and 16 passengers for not wearing seat belts, 35 vehicles for causing air pollution, 26 motorists were booked for using mobile phones while driving, 20 for triple riding, 18 vehicles for defective brake lights, 12 vehicles for plying without fitness certificates, eight each for faulty headlights, rash and negligent driving, and for not displaying proper registration numbers, and banned air horns.

The enforcement wing referred 30 cases to the court. While compounding fee to the tune of ₹16.02 lakh had been collected, ₹61.64 lakh remains pending and 731 check reports were disposed of and 2,024 remain pending.